“I want Draymond Green punched in the face!”: The time Charles Barkley pulled absolutely no punches while going at $60 million-worth Warriors star

YouTuber recounts entire beef between Charles Barkley and Warriors star Draymond Green

Charles Barkley, and Draymond Green. If these 2 individuals were beefing, and happened to be in the same room, only god almighty would know what would happen.

As NBA fans, we have been lucky enough to see this beef play out right before our very eyes over the past year-and-a-half or so. But, we here at The SportsRush feel like many of the countless fans around the world just need a slight refresher on just how spicy, and frankly, just how epic it really was.

And so, here we are.

So, without further ado, let’s reminisce about exactly what happened during this infamous, yet highly entertaining, and eventually settled, beef.

Charles Barkley once requested anybody within the NBA to punch Draymond Green in the face

Yep, you read that right. Charles Barkley really did say that, on live television. Then again, given that it’s Charles Barkley, is this really that much of a surprise.

But of course, as most beefs go, this did not end there. It went further, much further. And, it is all captured perfectly, in the YouTube clip below.

Take a look.

Well, more than anything else, we’re glad to report that both these individuals have worked out all their issues now. Heck, Draymond Green even makes appearances as a guest panelist on Inside the NBA.

And it’s a good thing too, because having these two on the same side, makes for some excellent television.

