“I Want To Be The Tim Duncan Of The Denver Nuggets”: Nikola Jokic’s Confession on Idolizing The Fundamental

Reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic expresses his desire to have a career like Spurs legend Tim Duncan, admitting the need to win championships.

While he is yet to receive the respect he deserves, one cannot deny Nikola Jokic being a top 5 player in the league right now. Coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, The Joker is a delight for any statistician, given the staggering numbers he’s been averaging.

Though he may not have the ideal NBA body type, Jokic does possess a skill set, ranking amongst the top 10 players in all-time triple-doubles. The Serbian native averaged 27.1 PPG, 13.8 RPG, and 7.9 APG, shooting an impressive 58.3% from the field in the 2021-22 season.

There is no denying The Joker’s capabilities, but winning games when it matters most continues to be a matter of concern. The last two playoffs saw the Denver Nuggets face back-to-back first-round eliminations. Nonetheless, one cannot deny the absence of teammates Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. playing a role in this.

In the recently conducted media day, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic spoke about having a career similar to what Tim Duncan had with the Spurs.

Nikola Jokic’s aspirations to be the Tim Duncan for the Denver Nuggets.

In what many believe, Tim Duncan is a top-10 player of all time, playing his entire 19-seasons career for the Spurs, bringing the city of San Antonio 5-championships. The big man didn’t limit himself merely to the paint, having an efficient mid-range too.

Known for his apathetic demeanor on the hardwood, Timmy let his game do all the talking. A three-time Finals MVP, Duncan was the founding pillar of Gregg Popovich’s Spurs dynasty. Thus it’s no surprise why many of the league’s big men aspire to mirror his career, one of them being The Joker.

“I want to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets.” I asked #NikolaJokic about signing his record (🤑) contract extension and being in Denver for a long, long time. Some cool media day 📹’s of him as well @nuggets @9NEWSSports #9sports #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Bb4Y8dTENm — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) September 26, 2022

Nevertheless, The Joker is aware of needing to win a couple of championships to be like The Fundamental. While they may not have the same skill-set, both Jokic and Duncan have similar personality traits, which include leading an simple life away from the glitz and glamor and letting their game do the talking.

