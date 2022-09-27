“Jokes on you!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Budding Comedian? Shoe Salesman? or NBA’s Best Player? 

Giannis Antetokounmpo during the NBA media day was a laugh riot. He was also busy flexing his new Zoom Freak 4s while trying to sell them!

If anything, we now know that Giannis Antetokounmpo has a career in comedy if he were to ever stop playing in the NBA. Those that solely watch games, might not think of him as someone who can crack jokes.

Well, you’d be mistaken. Giannis loves jokes, so much so that his latest shoes, the Zoom Freak 4s, have a cue on the heel tab that says “joke’s on you”. Talk about disrespecting your opponent.

The shoe is the fourth release in the line and is perhaps the most lauded design from Nike. Giannis’ shoe was the talk of the media day and not because they looked particularly great, but because he was the one promoting them.

Also read: Anthony Davis’ “Greek God” comment and quick clarification on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Media Day was a success!! We sold some shoes 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/apeiyVzFuI — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) September 27, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo steers the attention to his brand new Zoom Freak 4s!

Every time the media asked him questions, Giannis had one job to talk more about his shoes! Nike must be really glad they have him on board. All he does is promote.

And he does it so well that the whole talking point of the Milwaukee Bucks’ media day was the Zoom Freak 4s.

Giannis rocking the new Zoom Freak 4s at #NBAMediaDay 👀 pic.twitter.com/KPj955HUPK — NBA (@NBA) September 25, 2022

He also made a note to tell everyone to “go buy the Zoom Freak 4s” after his interview. We think a lot of journalists were at least intrigued by his fervor.

Giannis would like to remind everyone to “go buy the Zoom Freak 4s,” which are available now from various footwear retailers. (Photo edited to remove @JimOwczarski’s dome) pic.twitter.com/r9Z7iiQuj1 — Andrew Wagner (@ByAndrewWagner) September 25, 2022

Personally, the Zoom Freak 4s are a great-looking shoe and our contempt for Giannis might lead us to the Nike Store! Whether or not Giannis’ salesmanship has worked on the journalists is something you’ll have to wait and find out.

Also read: Stephen Curry is “not going to soften up” by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s #1 praise