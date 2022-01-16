“I want to save my money, if it wasn’t called a foul, then it wasn’t a foul”: Giannis Antetokounmpo on coach Mike Budeholzer’s complaints against the officiating in the game against the Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer believes Giannis Antetokounmpo could have been rewarded more free throws in the game against the Raptors. However, the Greek Freak had no complaints.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 103-96, improving their record to 3-0 against the defending champions this season, making it five consecutive wins in total. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors, scoring a 30-point triple-double, his career second.

Surprisingly, Fred VanVleet had an off night, who has been making a case for the All-Star lately. The Bucks had Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 30-points. The Greek Freak accounted for a perfect 17-for-17 from the free-throw line.

Giannis is shooting 71.2% from the free-throw line this season, which is 0.5% below his career average. Reflecting on the loss against the Raptors, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer had certain grievances against the officiating. Coach Bud felt Giannis could have had 27 or 30 free throws in the game.

Nonetheless, the Greek Freak had a hilarious response when asked to comment on coach Bud’s statements.

Giannis Antentokounmpo doesn’t want to get on the wrong side of the officials.

Despite the Bucks having an early 15-point lead in the game, they were handed the L by the visiting Raptors. While Jrue Holiday missed his fifth consecutive game, Khris Middleton had a poor shooting night, making a mere 3 of his 12 attempts from the field.

The Bucks did have a positive takeaway from the game, Giannis’ FT shooting. The Bucks superstar has had a remarkable improvement in this facet of the game. It all began with Game Six of the 2021 NBA Finals, where Giannis went 17-for-19 from the FT line in the clinching game of the Finals.

During the post-game interview, Bucks coach Budenholzer voiced his grievances against the officiating in the game.

“Giannis gets 17 free throws, but I think you could argue he could have 27 or 30 free throws. As a team, we had 35. I think you could argue we could have had 45 or 50.”

When asked Giannis to comment on the above statement he had the following reply.

“I want to save my money. If it wasn’t called a foul, then it wasn’t a foul.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo, when I asked him about this comment from Budenholzer: “I want to save my money…If it wasn’t called a foul, then it wasn’t a foul.” https://t.co/s62czuxkhW — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 16, 2022

Though coach Bud may not be happy with the officiating during the game, Giannis being 100% from the free-throw line is a great feat for him as a coach.