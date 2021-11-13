“I want to see Stephen Curry in the same pantheon as LeBron James”: Warriors owner Joe Lacob states Curry is only one championship away from having equal rings to James

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants to see Stephen Curry in the same pantheon as LeBron James. Lacob adds that Curry is only one championship away from having the same no of rings as James.

Arguably, two of the greatest superstars of the current generation, LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Though James has been the face of the league for over a decade, Curry revolutionalized the game of basketball. The Warriors superstar changed the game.

Both James and Curry are the pillars of the NBA. The two icons shared one of the greatest rivalries in NBA history when James was in Cleveland. The period from 2014-2018 saw one of the biggest rivalries in the Warriors and Cavaliers.

The two iconic teams met each other four times consecutively in the NBA Finals, with Steph Curry and co prevailing 3-1. However, the arrival of Kevin Durant in Golden State had fortunes tilted towards them. In what many believe, James, bringing Cleveland a championship in 2016 after being down 3-1, made him an all-time great.

Also read: “Giannis is already the face of the league!”: Kendrick Perkins heaps some massive praise onto Bucks superstar over the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry

Recently, Warriors owner Joe Lacob stated that he wants to see Curry on the same podium as James. Lacob adds that the former unanimous MVP is only one ring away from having a tie with the King.

Joe Lacob wants Stephen Curry on the same pedestal as LeBron James.

Lacob’s desire seems slightly impractical. Both James and Curry play a very distinctive style of basketball. While Curry is a point guard, James is a forward. The Warriors guard is the best shooter the league has ever seen. On the other hand, James is a physical specimen, having a freakish athletic ability.

Over the years, the two legends have faced each other 17-times in the regular season. James holds a slight edge over Curry with a 9-8 record. However, the two-time scoring champion edges the King in the Finals record.

Steph Curry has averaged 21.1 PPG, 6.7 APG, and 2.1 SPG on an impressive 41.3% shooting from the 3-point line against the Lakers superstar. On the other hand, James has averaged 27.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 assists against the Chef, shooting 52.2% from the field.

Recently, Warriors owner Joe Lacob spoke about the desire of having Curry in the same conversation as James.

Joe Lacob via @957thegame: “How many championships does LeBron have? [4] Steph has? [3] I really wanna see Steph get into that pantheon, at least equal to him. Nothing against him…” — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 10, 2021

Also read: “Luka Doncic has improved every year, just like LeBron James and Stephen Curry”: Stephen Silas lavishes praise upon the Mavericks star for his constant commitment to getting better

Contrary to their rivalry narratives in the media, both the superstars share a great relationship. Both James and Curry have great mutual respect.