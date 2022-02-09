“I want to see Stephen Curry shoot the ball and be on my team!”: When Kobe Bryant talked about how he was excited to see the Chef take his ‘ridiculous’ shots at the 2016 All-Star Game

When 2016 All-Star Starters Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry shared an interview before the Mamba’s final All-Star game

Back in 2016, we witnessed one of the best All-Star weekends of recent time. Toronto did a wonderful job of hosting the All-Star Weekend. The weekend featured probably the best slam-dunk competitions in recent time, with Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine going head-to-head.

Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant led the All-Star fan voting and got selected as starters for the game. It was Kobe’s final year in the NBA, and hence his final All-Star game. After having 18x All-Star selections and 4x All-Star Game MVPs, Kobe still wanted the game to be played like an actual game, and not an exhibition game.

Before the game, Craig Sager took Kobe and Steph aside for a quick interview.

Also Read: “Ayesha Curry was my candy plug for the longest time!”: Stephen Curry reveals his first impressions of his wife and more on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Kobe Bryant wanted to see Stephen Curry shoot the ball, but as his teammate for once

Over the years, Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant had faced off 15 times in the regular season. Even though Kobe Bryant and the Lakers held a 9-6 lead in those games, Steph always tried to bring his A-Game. Kobe had seen Steph take and make some ridiculous shots from the deep.

Hence, before the All-Star Game, when Craig Sager was interviewing them, he asked whether Kobe would like to go for his 5th All-Star Game MVP. Kobe replied and said that he wanted everyone to play hard. He further added,

“I actually wanna see him(Steph) shoot the ball and be on my team! Shooters shoot man! I didn’t come here to watch him pass the ball. I wanna see it on my side for once!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WarriorsTalk (@warriorstalk)

Also Read: “There have been no negotiations for a Ben Simmons, James Harden switch!”: Woj provides a massive twist to the tale after many believed Nets and 76ers would enter blockbuster swap deal

Steph did not disappoint, as he went 10/18 from the field, dropping 6 triples. He finished the game with 26 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. Curry also had a half-court shot to end the game.