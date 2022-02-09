“Ayesha Curry was my candy plug for the longest time!”: Stephen Curry reveals his first impressions of his wife and more on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Warriors’ star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry made their appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon recently

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are a power couple. Steph, well we know who Steph is. A 3x NBA Champion, a 2x NBA MVP, the league’s 3-point record holder, and the undisputed greatest ever shooter to ever live. Ayesha, on the other hand, is so much more than just Steph’s wife and mother to his children.

Ayesha Curry is an actress, entrepreneur, cookbook author, and cooking television personality. As a new venture, Ayesha and Steph are going to be hosting their own game show, ‘About Last Night’ on HBO Max. To promote the same, the couple found themselves on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The couple was a part of the show virtually and talked to Fallon about quite a few things. They talked about the nickname Chef Curry, Barack Obama’s statement about the best shooter, and more.

“Stephen Curry looks like your brother!”: Ayesha Curry recalls what her family said about Steph

The star-crossed lovers, Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry have been married for over a decade now. Just this offseason, their daughter Riley Curry officiated the renewal of their vows. However, they have known each other for around 20 years.

Fallon decided to ask the couple about their first impressions of each other. Ayesha went first and said,

“I think I was 14 years old when we first met, and I remember thinking he was so cute. My family went like ‘he looks like your brother’. I don’t see it!”

Jimmy then turned to Steph and asked him the same. Steph said,

“I mean, I knew she was beautiful. We were both shy, so we didn’t really know how to, talk to or approach each other. I also knew she was from Canada and my dad played for the Raptors for a little bit, and I lived up there for a little bit. I love Canadian candy, so she was the candy plug for a long time, before we even started.”

Well, it’s amazing how they went from a candy plug to becoming each other’s soulmates. Together, they have three beautiful children and keep delivering gems to the community.