Basketball

“I wanted CJ McCollum and Pelicans to lose against Clippers so we got their pick”: Damian Lillard reveals he was rooting against his former Blazers teammate prior to Playoffs

“I wanted CJ McCollum and Pelicans to lose against Clippers so we got their pick”: Damian Lillard reveals he was rooting against his former Blazers teammate prior to Playoffs
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"The fight between me and Conor is going to be really big" - Michael Chandler says his fight with Conor McGregor would be "Totally Huge"
Next Article
"A lot of people wanted to see me win against Triple H" - Booker T talks his infamous match with Triple H at Wrestlemania 19
NBA Latest Post
"They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!": NBA Twitter reacts as Charles 'The Bus Driver' Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin
“They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Charles ‘The Bus Driver’ Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin

Hop on the Bus! Driver Charles Barkley is here to take you around town! As…