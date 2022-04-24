“I made the playoffs”: Damian Lillard has in fact made the post-season, jokes with new teammate Joe Ingles on Twitter

Damian Lillard must be missing the Playoffs basketball, but not so much with the several commercials coming his way.

This year, the off-season came in pretty early for some of the major stars, who rarely miss Playoffs. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony all went out early as Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t even qualify for Play-ins after having the best odds to be the top seeds in the West.

Something along the same lines happened with Damian Lillard’s Trailblazers too. But they didn’t make it to the postseason because of Lillard’s abdominal surgery at the start of 2022 and his team’s decision to rest him for the rest of the season.

Blazers did so because they are in a sort of confusion on whether to rebuild or add one more star alongside Dame to contend next year. They are most probably going to go for the latter, otherwise trading away CJ McCollum and adding the likes of Josh Hart, Eric Bledsoe, and Joe Ingles wouldn’t make any sense.

Talking of the former Utah Jazz sniper, the 34-year shooting guard on Saturday called out his new team’s leader for getting several commercials during the ongoing Playoffs.

Yo @Dame_Lillard, are you on every playoff commercial? — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) April 23, 2022

Damian Lillard did make it to the 2022 Playoffs, the streak continues

Slow-Mo Joe is one of the best shooters in the league and has come down to the Blazers after being with Jazz for 8 seasons. The man has won championships with various European teams and has plenty of Play-offs experience in the NBA.

I made the playoffs lol https://t.co/hmx2YDpjS8 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 23, 2022

He would already be a massive plus for Chauncey Billups’ side on the court, but the environment he’ll help in making even off the court would help the team in being positive. The Australian shooting guard is already gelling in with the team, starting with Dame Dolla. Lillard replied to Ingles with a funny Tweet himself.

Led by their 6x All-Star, they didn’t miss the playoffs in the last 8 seasons before this one and were one of the best teams to play most of the time. However great this season has been, basketball is much better with Portland Trail Blazers being in the Playoffs and we hope to see them in their next season.

