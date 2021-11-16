“I wanted to kick Charles Barkley on his a**”: Draymond Green, egged on by Peyton Manning, hilariously roasts NBA on TNT analyst on Manningcast as Odell Beckham Jr’s Rams debut sours

Charles Barkley will be rather thankful he doesn’t have Draymond Green punting his foot up his backside, much to the Warriors forward’s chagrin.

Draymond and the Chuckster have been at odds with each other over the years. The relationship between the two has softened up significantly these days – especially since Dray’s TNT bow last year.

However, it is clear that the two love riling each other up, both on and off the screen. Charles Barkley did, after all, repeatedly call Draymond Green the equivalent of a donkey for many, many years.

It now seems that Draymond is relishing the opportunity he’s gotten as a sportscaster alongside the Mannings. The Warriors’ DPOY is currently announcing on Odell Beckham Jr’s Rams debut on Monday Night Football against the 49ers.

Given his quick-witted nature and ability to come up with good trash talk, it was but a given that Draymond’s time on the Manningcast would be a sports fan’s wet dream. And he’s already come up with a few gems just a few minutes into the broadcast.

Draymond Green says he really wanted to kick Charles Barkley on the butt on the Manningcast

Charles Barkley once said he’d fight Draymond Green in the streets if the latter were to play dirty with him. And Chuck is now getting the trash talk back.

“I wanted to kick his (Charles Barkley) you know what.”

Peyton Manning: “You can say it.”

Draymond: “I can kick his a**?”

Draymond Green: “I wanted to kick his (Charles Barkley) you know what “ Peyton Manning: “You can say it.” Draymond: “I can kick his a**?” pic.twitter.com/cTgzcZVh3D — Joe Salvatore (@radiojoee) November 16, 2021

Draymond is fully aware that the Chuckster is probably watching tonight’s game. After all, it’s supposed to be the grand unveiling of the Rams’ latest acquisition in Odell Beckham Jr.

At the time of writing, however, the Rams are down, and down bad against their NorCal rivals. The San Fransisco 49ers look like they’ll romp home to an easy W at this point, marring OBJ’s Rams debut.