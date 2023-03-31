“I Was A Clown And Couldn’t Get Dates”: Michael Jordan Once Believed He’d Be A Bachelor For Life

Michael Jordan has had quite an extensive history with women over the past 4 decades or so. He would meet his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 1985 while with the Chicago Bulls. After two years, both MJ and Juanita were engaged to be married and they would tie the knot in 1989.

Juanita and Jordan had three children together: Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine. The two would be married for 17 years before deciding to divorce one another, citing irreconcilable differences. Juanita tried to get a divorce from the 6x NBA champion in 2002 but would rescind her petition shortly afterwards.

Despite almost immediately finding himself a girlfriend after leaving college, Michael believed merely a few years prior that he would never find himself a woman. In fact, he thought he’d be a bachelor for life.

Michael Jordan revealed he couldn’t get dates in high school

Michael Jordan has always been someone who was supremely confident in his own abilities. That confidence came with time however as when he was in high school, he didn’t feel as though he had much luck with the ladies.

During an interview with Playboy in 1992, he was asked if he was popular with girls in his high school. He would go on to say, “I always thought I would be a bachelor. I couldn’t get a date.”

Jordan’s reasoning was that he kidded around too much. “I always used to play around with women. I was a clown. I picked at people a lot. That was my way of breaking the ice with people who were very serious.”

Michael Jordan is once again married

Well, it seems as though MJ’s luck with women really took a turn once he made it to the NBA. After divorcing Juanita Vanoy, he would find love once again a couple years down the line in the form of Cuban model, Yvette Prieto.

Prieto and Jordan have been married for 10 years now and share twin daughters, Ysabel and Victoria. Safe to say that high school Michael Jordan would be quite shocked to see what all he’s accomplished in the relationship department since leaving HS.

