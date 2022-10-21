Is Zach LaVine Playing Tonight Vs Wizards?: Bulls’ Stars Return From Surgery Expected to Be Very Soon

Oct 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Will Zach LaVine feature for the Chicago Bulls tonight against the Washington Wizards?

The Chicago Bulls are blessed to have DeMar DeRozan.

Despite missing 2 important pieces, that is the man that took them over the top against the Miami Heat, ridiculously recording 37 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block, while shooting 63.6% from the field, and 66.7 from beyond the arc. Absolutely insane.

But while the performance was incredible, DeRozan can’t win games without his co-star forever.

So, with that in mind, will Zach LaVine be able to back up DeMar during the Bulls’ game against the Wizards tonight?

Can Zach LaVine recover from his knee ailment soon enough for game vs Wizards?

Zach LaVine’s knee injury initially occurred during a game against the Warriors last season.

At the time, he missed about 5 games, before coming back and playing 4 of the Bulls’ final 5 regular season games, before performing against the Bucks as well.

However, it appears that the injury was a bit more severe than expected, as LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, something he is still recovering from.

The good news is he won’t be side-lined for much longer. In fact, some even expect him to feature for the Bulls, during their game against the Cavaliers.

The bad news? He will not take the floor against the Wizards.

What is Lonzo Ball’s timeline?

As most Bulls fans painfully remember, Lonzo Ball is still injured.

It’s an injury that occurred mid-way through last season. And while at the time it was only diagnosed as a bone bruise, the man’s had to go through surgery since.

Yet, he’s still not healthy enough to take the court.

Billy Donovan recently spoke on his status, saying he has made good progress since the surgery. However, as of now, there is no definite timeline as to when the oldest Ball brother will be back.

The only known estimate right now is that he will be back sometime around January.

