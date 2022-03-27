"I was like a possessed man playing that game..." Michael Jordan on how his anger fuelled him to dismantle the Cavs and drop a career-high 69 points!

Michael Jordan dropped a career-high 69 points and dismantled the Cleveland Cavaliers singlehandedly, on March 28th, 1990.

The 1990s was the time when Michael Jordan was finally ready to take the next step. Perhaps the biggest stepping stone was how he crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers on a fateful night in March.

In this regular season against the Cavs, MJ pulled out every trick in his book. He dropped a dazzling offensive display and put up an insane stat line of 69 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals!

If you tried to comprehend those numbers, you probably couldn’t. That night, we reckon the Cavaliers couldn’t either. They were treated to an all-time performance by the GOAT and they got front row seats.

Michael Jordan gets furious and decides to go to work on the Cavs

MJ fondly remembers the fuel to the fire that night. Jordan had a rough night. He was fouled a lot and at one point even fell to the ground for a minute.

He remembers that during that fall the crowd cheered the play. MJ did not like that. He was appalled by the fact that these people would rather see him get hurt in order to win a game.

Michael recollects “I looked over to the Bulls trainer Mark Pfeil and said, “These people are about to pay for it.” As soon as he said that, he got up and made his free throws.

He says he was in a controlled rage from that point on. After that, he pulled out every move and made the Cavs pay. His arsenal of moves remains unmatched to this day.

He touched this score while he was still relatively thinner than when he won the title. He also did this by making two threes. Subliminal.