“I was next to you when Philadelphia won the Super Bowl!”: Karl-Anthony Towns reminds Kevin Hart his love for Philly in the new episode of Cold as B*lls

Karl-Anthony Towns looked shredded and happy in the season opener of Kevin Hart’s show Cold as B*lls

After all that Karl-Anthony Towns has gone through last year, him showing up on a comic’s fun show was wholesome. KAT had a horrific 2020, due to the personal loss he had to go through. Kevin Hart and his series Cold as B*lls is an interview show where he brings other celebrities and athletes onto the show. The USP of the show consists of a conversation between the guest and Kevin while they progressively get into an ice bath.

KAT and Kevin have amazing chemistry, both playing off of each other during the show. Kevin is his usual funny self, but this show brought out the fun side of Towns too. In preparation for this season, Karl posted a few photos of him slimming down and gaining muscle mass, and you could see that clearly on the show.

Karl and Kevin speak about all things Basketball, play a little Basketball themselves!

Kevin quizzes Karl about his life in his usual witty self, and Karl is equally up to it. They speak about life before NBA, how he had to adjust his game when he came into the league and how he feels blessed about having loving parents who supported him throughout.

Karl also spoke about how he played with the Dominican National team for three years before actually getting into the NBA, which prepared him much better to adapt to the league. Karl’s mother is Dominican, which means he was eligible to represent them.

He revealed his choices for college had Kentucky at the top, Duke second and Michigan state third. He would have been a good choice at all of them, but he went to Kentucky because the coach at that time also coached him in the Dominican national team.

The show ended with a fun game of K-A-T (a shorter version of H-O-R-S-E) where Kevin Hart actually hit a really good shot that had the ball through two hoops, which Karl could not replicate. Not like he was trying anyway, but Hart’s shot impressed him nonetheless.