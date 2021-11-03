Basketball

“I was next to you when Philadelphia won the Super Bowl!”: Karl-Anthony Towns reminds Kevin Hart his love for Philly in the new episode of Cold as B*lls

"I was next to you when Philadelphia won the Super Bowl!": Karl-Anthony Towns reminds Kevin Hart his love for Philly in the new episode of Cold as B*lls
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Bоth of those wоmen are mоthers of my childrеn, not just ѕome randоm girlѕ I'm running arоund with": Lou Williams opens up about his girlfriends and the false stories surrounding them
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I was next to you when Philadelphia won the Super Bowl!": Karl-Anthony Towns reminds Kevin Hart his love for Philly in the new episode of Cold as B*lls
“I was next to you when Philadelphia won the Super Bowl!”: Karl-Anthony Towns reminds Kevin Hart his love for Philly in the new episode of Cold as B*lls

Karl-Anthony Towns looked shredded and happy in the season opener of Kevin Hart’s show Cold…