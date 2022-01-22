“I was terrified Michael Jordan would dunk on me”: When a rookie Shaquille O’Neal faced the Bulls legend in back-to-back games 

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal once revealed he was terrified of facing Michael Jordan in his rookie year.

Four-time NBA champion and probably one of the most dominant players in NBA history, Shaquille O’Neal was petrified of facing Bulls legend Michael Jordan. The seven-foot center was drafted as the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 NBA Draft. Shaq was a physical specimen.

At the time, Air Jordan reigned over the league and was one of the most feared players in the NBA. Such was MJ’s aura that even legends like Shaq feared facing him. The two multiple-time champions faced each other for the first time on 12th January 1993.

Though MJ and the Bulls got the better of Magic 122-106, Shaq had an impressive performance posting a 19-point double-double. On the other hand, Jordan had 23-points, 8-rebounds, and 4-assists. The two teams would face each other again in less than a week at the United Center in Chicago.

However, this time the Magic would get their revenge winning 128-124 in overtime. Though Shaq had an incredible performance, he was horrified of facing MJ.

Shaquille O’Neal confesses to being feared while facing Michael Jordan in Chicago.

At the time, Shaq played for the Orlando Magic and was facing the Bulls back-to-back in his rookie year. The Phil Jackson team had won the first encounter but lost the second game in the season series in overtime at the United Center.

O’Neal, who had a 29-point double-double that included an incredible 24-rebounds, was scared out of his mind to face MJ. Shaq, who won ROY the same season, shot 61.1% from the field during the game. On the other hand, his Airness had 64-points, 5-steals, and shot 55.1% from the field.

The former Magic center was afraid MJ would dunk on him during the game. Discussing the same on the show Inside the NBA, Shaq said the following.