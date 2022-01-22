“When can we start calling Ja Morant the greatest player in Grizzlies history?!”: NBA Twitter lauds the 22-year-old for recording the most number of 35-point games in franchise history

Dropping 38 points in the win over the Nuggets, Ja Morant sets a Grizzlies franchise record for the most number of 35-point games.

At only 22-years-old, Ja Morant has been one of the most promising players in the league. Leading the young Memphis Grizzlies team, the explosive guard is one of the biggest reasons why the team has consistently been improving since Morant was drafted back in 2019.

After grabbing the ROTY honors back in 2020, Ja took things up a notch, dropped 19.1/4/7.4 in his 2nd campaign, to lead Memphis to their first postseason appearance in 4 years. And now, playing his 3rd season, Ja is balling out of his mind.

In the 4-point win over the Denver Nuggets, the 6-foot-3 guard was simply outstanding, scoring 38 points, grabbing 6 rebounds, dishing out 6 assists, on an incredible 57.7% shooting from the field, eclipsing The Joker’s 4th consecutive triple-double outing.

Ja Morant tonight: 38 PTS

6 REB

6 AST It’s his 11th 35-point game, by far the most in Grizzlies history. pic.twitter.com/DsQgOK7BoZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 22, 2022

NBA Twitter explodes after Ja Morant records his 11th 35-point game

As soon as the Nuggets-Grizzlies clash got over, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

“How would you describe Ja Morant’s game? Me: pic.twitter.com/qDLkuzoXKT — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) January 22, 2022

Ja Morant is making the Nuggets defenders look like traffic cones 😎pic.twitter.com/x0ifRDRrnu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 22, 2022

I swear having a true superstar on the Memphis Grizzlies will never get old. #JaMorant #NBAAllStar — MemphisX🟣 (@MemphisX_NBA) January 22, 2022

Ja Morant is unguardable at the moment. And most moments. — Joe Mullinax (@JoeMullinax) January 22, 2022

While leading the Grizzlies to a stunning 3rd best 32-16 record in the West, Morant has been putting up 25.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. We will more than likely be seeing him suit up for his first-ever All-Star Game in Cleveland this season, and could possibly end up with an All-NBA selection as well.