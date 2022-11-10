“I Wasn’t My Wife’s First Choice Either!”: Kevin Durant and Nets’ HC Jacques Vaughn Kicks Tenure Off With Hilarious Example From His Marriage

Nov 9, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The world was *this* close to receiving Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and Ime Udoka in the same locker room. And as per reports, it really was the likeliest option out of any for a long, long time.

However, that being said, that’s not how the cookie crumbled.

The Brooklyn Nets eventually decided that they were a controversy-filled franchise already. Adding Udoka to the mix would probably be too much for the team to have any sort of protectable image. And so, they recently hired the also very capable, Jacques Vaughn.

And recently, the man decided he had the perfect analogy to describe his whole situation.

Jacques Vaughn hilariously references his marriage when talking about his role with the Nets

Jacques Vaughn has shown himself to be one of those coaches that just loves getting to know his players.

Having been an assistant coach with the Nets for quite some time now, he already has the respect of all the Nets players. However, that doesn’t just come on its own.

No, you have to have a certain level of humility and people skills to get all these individuals on his side.

And after his recent hilarious answer during an interview, it is clear that Jacques Vaughn has all of it.

Jacque Vaughn compares his new head coaching job to his marriage “I might have not been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years” pic.twitter.com/2llSVIAhlo — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 9, 2022

A little self-deprecation humor. An absolute classic.

By doing this, the man has already endeared himself to every fan in the NBA. And we doubt that changes anytime soon.

What other gigs has Jacques Vaughn done in the NBA?

Jacques Vaughn’s coaching career seems to be a bit of a rollercoaster ride.

He started out as an assistant coach with the Spurs, under the great Gregg Popovich for 2 years.

After this, he was hired by the Orlando Magic as head coach but was fired just 3 years later. What followed was a short stint as a scout for the Spurs, before finally, he was hired as an assistant coach on the Nets.

Given his long journey, it is almost a guarantee that the man has learned a thing or two about what tactics work in the NBA. And frankly, because of his grizzled experience, we believe it’s likely he’ll make Nets fans very happy.

