“I watched LeBron James play at a high school gym and Stephen Curry host the ESPYs”: Draymond Green in awe of the two superstar buddies’ appearances this past week

Draymond Green can’t seem to get over the fact that the world got to witness LeBron James playing at a high school gym and see Stephen Curry host the ESPYs within the same week.

The offseason is the only time period that players of the league get ample time to work on their hobby aside from basketball. Stephen Curry and LeBron James are two superstars who have been judicially using their time in doing activities that they love to do.

Earlier this week, we saw the Lakers star make his return to the Drew League after 11 long years. And as everyone expected, The King put on a show. Playing the entire 40 minutes of the clash, the 4-time MVP, went on to record 42 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 steals, leading the MMV Cheaters to a 104-102 win.

Thank you @DrewLeague!! Loved the energy from start to finish! All for the city of 👼🏼’s!! 🙏🏾🤎✊🏾👑 https://t.co/U4wovXaUuz — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 16, 2022

On the other hand, Steph, who has been playing golf all summer long, tried his hand outside basketball and became the second NBA player ever to host the ESPYs… and did a pretty good job.

Draymond Green mesmerized by LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s offseason activities

Draymond Green was among the many who seemed to be in awe of Bron and Steph for their respective latest doings.

Talking about James’ appearance at the Drew League, the former GSW DPOY said:

“Bron going to play in the Drew League like that’s monumental, like Lebron James does not have to go play in the Drew League. That’s insane. He’s in year 20 by the way, still going to play in the Drew League. I thought that was absolutely incredible.”

Whereas, after the conclusion of the ESPYs, Dray commended his teammate.

A 🐐hosted the Espys today. Wow!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 21, 2022

Soon later, the 4-time champ took out some time to soak in all the great things his two buddies did this past week. Taking it to Twitter, the 4-time All-Star wrote:

In the last week, I watched Bron play basketball in a high school gym 😯 and watched Steph host the Espy’s🤯🤯🤯!!!! Wow — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 21, 2022

Just like Draymond, we all are extremely grateful for the two icons for giving us some memorable performances off the NBA hardwood as well.

