“I’m live from LA, home of 7 professional teams, and the Clippers”: Draymond Green takes his podcast to the 2022 ESPYs

Draymond Green hilariously interrupts ESPY host Stephen Curry taking a jibe at the LA Clippers.

The recently conducted annual ESPY awards took place in LA, with Stephen Curry hosting the event. The Warriors superstar became the second player after LeBron James to host the awards. There is no denying that the reigning Finals MVP had done his homework, having the audience in splits.

One of the highlights of the gala night had teammate Draymond Green chime in with Curry as well. The Warriors DPOY would continue to play the role of a facilitator to the Chef, dishing out some hilarious one-liners going live with his podcast.

The Warriors teammates had their camaraderie on full display. Considering the event being in LA, both Curry and Green didn’t forget to throw shots at some of the home teams, including the Lakers and Clippers. Curry paid the Hollywood city a double-handed compliment in the clip below.

“It was so inspiring watching y’all play, watching y’all win a Super Bowl, watching y’all celebrate. It’s inspiring to see that strategy of buying old superstars pay off for a local team around here.” Steph Curry took a jab on the Lakers 🤣pic.twitter.com/gecGWn7mSb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

Thus it was only a matter of time before the Green chimed in, taking a dig at the Clippers.

Draymond Green takes his podcast to the ESPYs.

Silencing all their critics and naysayers with their 4th title, the Warriors are in no mood to be humble, which was evident even during their parade. Whether it’s Curry, Green, or Thompson, the Big 3 left no stone unturned in letting the league know they were back to ruling the roost.

With the location being LA, one did anticipate the Lakers and Clippers being the butt of jokes. Green, who joined host Curry for a surprising segment, didn’t have very kind words to say about the Clips in the clip below. The Steve Ballmer team continues to be LA’s stepchild.

“I’m live from LA, home of seven professional teams… and the Clippers.” Draymond Green at the ESPYs 😂pic.twitter.com/lUVi2K62rE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

Nonetheless, host Curry would request Green to stop his podcast in the middle considering they had to proceed with the award function as scheduled. The two-time MVP even got some security with him for cover. However, Green wasn’t intimidated by it, adding how he’s been kicked out of bigger situations.

Draymond Green: “Man, I’ve been kicked outta bigger situations than this.” Stephen Curry: “Yeah. You right about that.” Green on the time he was ejected from a game in the 2016 NBA Finals 😂pic.twitter.com/AZc2ms2y6A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

Though it was all fun and games, Green might want to be a little careful when it comes to the Clippers in the upcoming season, given them being one of the favorites to win the west.

