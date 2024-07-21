mobile app bar

“I Will Knock Your A** Out”: John Wall Once ‘Threatened’ Klay Thompson During A Game

Sourav Bose
Published

John Wall and Klay Thompson. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Finding the delicate balance between skills and emotions is key to success in the NBA. However, when emotions override skills, it can lead to unprecedented exchanges on the court. A similar incident occurred when John Wall once squared off against Klay Thompson, prompting him to threaten the latter on an NBA floor.

The backcourt maestros locked horns when the Washington Wizards visited the Golden State Warriors in late March 2013. Wall walked up to Thompson to intimidate him right before throwing a challenge. He dared the host’s shooting guard to drive to the basket, declaring,

“Go to the basket. I swear to god, I will knock your a** out. Go to the basket”.

The situation spurred from an earlier sequence where both players contested for a ball going out of bounds. On this occasion, Thompson shoved Wall to retain the possession. In response, the latter exaggerated the contact to draw a foul call in his favor.

Following this, the visitor’s point guard intentionally approached Thompson to deliver his threat. However, his antics backfired shortly after as the game officials initially ejected both players from the court. Wall’s misery compounded when the decision against the Warriors guard was overturned, but his one stood.

This proved to be costly for the Wizards. Despite putting up a fight without Wall, the gap between the franchises was too big to be filled. Consequently, they succumbed to a 92-101 defeat at the Oracle Arena. To add to their misery, Thompson registered double digits, scoring 18 points in 38 minutes.

A momentary loss of composure dug the Wizards’ grave. However, a young Wall undoubtedly learned valuable lessons from this harsh reality. He subsequently applied these lessons throughout his career, rising through the ranks to become one of the leading NBA names of the previous decade.

