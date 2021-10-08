“I don’t give a damn what anyone thinks anyway because I’m always going to bet on myself”: Jimmy Butler on Miami Heat’s title chances this year

Jimmy Butler and his persona is famous around the league. His confidence in himself boosts his team’s performance wherever he plays.

Jimmy Butler has revitalized the Miami Heat and the Heat culture since he arrived from Philly. He led Miami to the finals in his first year with them who were struggling to even qualify for the playoffs before his arrival.

The last two NBA seasons were a roller coaster for Jimmy Butler and the Miami heat. From reaching the finals in 2020 when nobody was expecting them to, to getting knocked by the Bucks in the 1st round whom they had upset in the bubble.

Also read: “Keep your hands to yourself”: Jimmy Butler hilariously shoves Kyle Lowry for an unsolicited love tap during Heat’s blowout of the Rockets in preseason

Jimmy Butler is pumped for the new season

Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves have found it difficult to qualify in the playoffs since his departure.

The 5-time All-Star and 5-time All-Defensive selection has made a living off of performing big time in the playoffs, since coming into the league Jimmy has missed playoffs just once.

Butler was never the guy who would average over 25 points, but he knows how to win. He does it on every end of the floor.

Nobody in the league in their right mind would want to play against Jimmy in the playoffs. One of the toughest and most hardworking NBA players, Jimmy is exactly what Heat culture (developed and taken care of by Pat Riley) is.

He has been an influence on the young core of Miami. In his recent interview, he dwelled upon his teammates and himself,

“I think with the talent we have on this team with Kyle [Lowry], Bam [Adebayo], PJ [Tucker], Markieff [Morris], Duncan [Robinson], Tyler [Herro]—and you can go down the line—I think I’m good enough to help us win a championship,”

“I don’t give a damn what anyone thinks anyway because I’m always going to bet on myself.”: Butler said.

Clearly, him betting on himself has done wonders for teams he played for. His hustle and sheer hard work are Heat’s weapons. The recruitment of two more hustle players in Lowry and Tucker has powered up Heat’s chances to the championship. Let’s see what the new season brings for them.

Also read: “You all seen that? We can’t do s**t”: Bam Adebayo admits that Jimmy Butler smuggled him a “PB&J” midgame vs Hawks in yesterday’s preseason game