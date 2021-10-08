Basketball

“Michael Jordan gameworn Air Jordan 1 shoes from rookie season vs Denver Nuggets go under the hammer”: Bulls legend’s shoes expected to fetch over $1 million at Sotheby’s

"Michael Jordan gameworn Air Jordan 1 shoes from rookie season vs Denver Nuggets go under the hammer": Bulls legend's shoes expected to fetch over $1 million at Sotheby's
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"EG is super s**t, Alliance is really good", Alliance Twitter shares throwback video of Notail ahead of EG vs OG hype match at TI10
Next Article
"Today wasn’t the best of days" - Max Verstappen looking to get over Friday practice disappointment in Turkey and significant improve during the weekend
Latest Posts