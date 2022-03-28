“I wish I could start the season like this, then I’d be the MVP”: Jayson Tatum hilariously talks about his sensational form during the second half of the season

According to Jayson Tatum, he would’ve won the MVP honors had he started the 2021-2022 campaign the way he’s been balling in the second half of the season.

Yet another Boston Celtics win and yet another incredible performance by Jayson Tatum. Grabbing their 6th consecutive victory, the Cs managed to defeat the in-form Minnesota Timberwolves 134-112.

Right from tip-off, Boston looked to be in control of the game, always leading the Wolves till the last buzzer went off. The All-Star duo of JT and Jaylen Brown had yet another game with the pair scoring 30+ points each. The former Duke Blue Devil went off for 34 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists on a solid 57.1/45.5/100 shooting split and plus-minus of +34 (game-high). Brown went on to record 31 points, 10 rebounds on an efficient 60/60/100 shooting split.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown tonight: – Tatum: 34 Points, 5 Rebounds, 57% FG – Brown: 31 Points, 10 Rebounds, 60% FG Dynamic Duo. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/OG8WWS3J1A — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 28, 2022

“I’d be MVP if I started the season like this”: Jayson Tatum

Over the past few months, Jayson Tatum has been playing some incredible basketball. The Celtics, who have been one of the hottest teams in the league, have managed to win 11 out of their 12 contests this month. And during this period Tatum has elevated his game to a different level altogether and has been averaging a staggering 33.6/6.9/4.7.

Jayson Tatum in March: 33.7 PPG

6.8 RPG

4.8 APG

53.9 FG%

46.6 3P% on 9.8 attempts

91.0 FT% The Celtics have outscored opponents by 209 points with Tatum on the court this month. pic.twitter.com/lmvc1SiERG — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 28, 2022

As a reward for his recent performances, Tatum had seen a massive jump on the recent MVP ladder. Jumping up 2 spots, Jayson has been ranked #4 in the latest MVP Ladder.

Talking about the increase in his production during the second half of the season, Jayson hilariously claimed that he would be the MVP had he started off the season playing the way he has been playing recently. He said:

“I wish I could start the season like this. Then I’d be MVP.”