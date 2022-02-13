“I WISH I had that nappy ‘fro back, man!”: LeBron James makes a hilarious little plee to god after watching basketball camp footage from before his NBA days

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to footage from before the start of his NBA career, and also makes a little wish about his hair up top

You’ve probably heard it a million times by now, but to be fair, it is a wild fact. LeBron James is officially in year 19, still going hard at 37-years-old.

The King is a running, thinking, leading, dunking, and balding freight run, something he has been even before the start of his prime. Heck, he has been that way since far before his NBA career even started, something that garnered him some serious respect from all of his colleagues at that time as well.

As proof of that, some really interesting footage was recently revealed from what seems like a basketball camp, where, ‘that kid with a nappy afro’ was making a name for himself. And it seems that, after seeing the footage, LeBron James couldn’t help but react to it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James wishes he still had a nappy afro as he looks on at footage from his pre-NBA days

We may have poked at it just a tad bit early on, but even setting aside the jokes, the man doesn’t exactly have the prettiest head of hair anymore.

Due to it, countless hilarious jokes about his hair, have sprouted right out of the NBA community on multiple occasions. Heck, it has even gotten to the point where the man himself is now publicly joking about it.

Wow! Never seen some of this footage before. Well I wish I still had that Nappy Afro! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤷🏾‍♂️ #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 https://t.co/fkO7HUGswe — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2022

Like me personally, most younger fans of the NBA community grew up watching the greatness of LeBron James unfold before our very eyes. He was always well known, even during the start of our tenure as NBA fans, but the King only rose in popularity as his success skyrocketed.

So, after having seen all that, it’s a bit odd to see people refer to arguably the greatest player of all time, as ‘that kid with the nappy afro’… for reasons related to his hair of course. Because to us, there is nothing more shocking, than James having a real head of hair.

And much like the Lakers superstar, we can’t help but laugh at it.

