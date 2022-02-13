Basketball

“I WISH I had that nappy ‘fro back, man!”: LeBron James makes a hilarious little plee to god after watching basketball camp footage from before his NBA days

"I WISH I had that nappy 'fro back, man!": LeBron James makes a hilarious little plee to god after watching basketball camp footage from before his NBA days
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Klay Thompson erupted for his first 30-point game since his ACL injury!": The Warriors' sharpshooter scores 33-points as the Warriors take down LeBron James and the Lakers
Next Article
“Devin Booker has a TS% of 78% in the clutch and ESPN keeps talking about the 9th seeded Lakers”: JJ Redick calls out the media for fixating on LeBron James and co struggling
NBA Latest Post
“Devin Booker has a TS% of 78% in the clutch and ESPN keeps talking about the 9th seeded Lakers”: JJ Redick calls out the media for fixating on LeBron James and co struggling
“Devin Booker has a TS% of 78% in the clutch and ESPN keeps talking about the 9th seeded Lakers”: JJ Redick calls out the media for fixating on LeBron James and co struggling

JJ Redick agrees with the fact that ESPN is talking way too much about the…