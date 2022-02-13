“Ben Simmons does 1,000 things on the basketball court, and shooting is not one that I’m dying to see”: Steve Nash clears his expectations of the new Nets guard

Ben Simmons’ shooting problem is not a big deal for Steve Nash, the Nets coach is more excited about what the All-NBA guard has to offer.

It now seems very long ago when the Sixers finished with the best record in the East and were among the best offensive and defensive teams with Ben Simmons on playing for them.

The 6’11 point guard was not only one of the best players in Philly but also the league. In his four seasons with the club, the 3-time All-Star averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and close to a block while shooting 56% from the field.

Alos read: “James Harden doesn’t owe anybody an explanation, this is his life”: Kevin Durant finally breaks his silence on his former teammate leaving Brooklyn

But since their last season’s early exit from the playoffs, for which Simmons was largely blamed by both the Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and team’s leader Joel Embiid, the guard exiled himself for the season until he got traded to the Nets.

The 2-time first team All-Defensive guard was traded for James Harden and finds himself surrounded by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, instantly making Brooklyn the top contender in the East.

The Nets’ head coach Steve Nash recently talked about the addition of the 25-year-old to the squad.

Steve Nash is excited about Ben Simmons despite his lack of shooting skills

Simmons’ jumper, including his 3s and free throws are the most critiqued aspects since his debut into the league and still continue to be. But the Nets coach believes Ben has much more to give apart from his shooting.

“Whether he improves his shot or not, I’m excited about all the things he can do already. Ben does 1,000 things on the basketball court, and shooting is not one that I’m dying to see. He is an amazing basketball player, and that’s without shooting the ball.” Nash said before Saturday’s clash against the Miami Heat.

Steve Nash doesn’t rule out Ben Simmons working with Kyle Korver at some point, but isn’t worried about his shooting, or lack thereof. Said Simmons helps the Nets in so many areas they struggle in and has been an All Star despite the shot problems. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 12, 2022

Also read: “Now that the Sixers have finally gotten rid of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid has got to recreate the iconic shirtless dance”: An old video resurfaces of the Philly MVP wildly dancing at Meek Mill’s concert

After the 115-111 loss, the Nets are on an 11-game losing streak. Their great start to the season have saved them to keep the record still at 29-27.

By the time KD comes back, this team would surely be a big problem again in the East. What Simmons could offer them this season is an exciting factor for both the management and the fans, and everybody is hoping for that factor to stay exciting after he makes his debut.