“You got bigger, faster, stronger dudes guarding Stephen Curry and there is nothing they can do about it”: Stephen A Smith reasons why the GSW MVP deserves a spot in the top-10 players of all-time

Stephen A Smith makes his case for why Stephen Curry deserves a spot in the top-10 players on the all-time list.

It is more than fair to consider Stephen Curry as the greatest shooter in the history of the sport. The Golden State Warriors guard is hugely responsible for revolutionizing the game, now that the league tosses up more three-pointers than ever. One of the most prolific scorers in modern NBA, Chef Curry, thanks to his accurate shooting, attracts defenders towards him as soon as he crosses the half-court competition.

Shooting at the highest efficiency and knocking down almost 4 3-pointers per game throughout his career, earlier this season, Curry broke Ray Allen’s three-point record. The 2-time MVP also became the only individual player in league history to reach the 3,000 3-PM mark.

Today, Wardell has racked up one of the most illustrious resumes using the three-point line to his favor like no one before. And keeping this in mind, analyst Stephen A Smith believes that Curry deserves a spot in the top-10 players on the all-time list.

“Stephen Curry is a threat the moment he steps past the half-court”: Stephen A Smith

ESPN recently released a list ranking the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in order. On that same list, Steph was ranked #16. SAS is one of many who believes Curry deserves to be ranked higher, in the top 10 in the same list. Smith stated:

“He’s a 3-time champion, 5 straight trips to the finals, alright, a 2-time league MVP, and oh, by the way, the greatest shooter god has ever created. It ain’t his fault he ain’t 7-1. And when Wilt was playing, he was damn near a foot taller than everybody he was going against. So how do you factor that in?

Steph Curry is 6-3. You got bigger, stronger, faster dudes guarding him all the time and there is nothing they can do about it. The dude is ridiculous.

Steph Curry is a threat the moment he steps past the half-court. Think about that. If you’re a defense, you almost can’t do zone. You almost have to extend yourself and go out and guard him which opens up the floor for everybody else cause this brother can pull up from 40. 40! He does it all the time.

The All-Star Game is great as it was to see. You know what made it fun? How he was turning his back before it went in and stuff like that. That’s all he was doing. But the actual shot itself, no one was surprised. But no one was surprised! This dude pulls up from the logo and you’re going like this ‘ah damn!’”

In terms of influence, Stephen Curry is the reason why kids these days prefer to shoot 30-footers rather than open layups.