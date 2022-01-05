“I would think, ‘Kobe isn’t sleeping and Tim Duncan isn’t sleeping!’”: Dirk Nowitzki reveals he always kept his fierce competitors in mind to keep him motivated

As Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement day comes closer, he reveals what kept him going, playing in arguably the best era in the NBA.

The greatest shooting big man, Dirk Nowitzki, had battles with the game’s best in Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and LeBron James throughout his career.

The Spurs were the Mavericks’ primary rivals in the 2000s, even if the Spurs didn’t see them that way. This was the time Dirk first asserted himself as one of the best players in the world. He got the Mavericks past Tim Duncan’s team in 2006 and did so on one of the most iconic plays in Mavericks history.

Also read: “Chris Paul is truly a pass-first wizard who has been killing it for 16 years now!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Suns star for tying Isiah Thomas for recording 98 15-assists games

The Mavs got their first Conference title that season after upsetting the 2005 champions, Spurs, in Conference Finals. They made it to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history only to lose it to the Miami Heat.

But Nowitzki and Co will have their revenge 5 years later, also defeating Kobe Bryant’s Lakers on their quest to the ultimate glory.

The 7-foot Germany born magician had always had the respect of fellow players in the NBA for always being competitive and respectful at the same time. He recently opened up on what kept him going for a 21-year career.

Dirk Nowitzki couldn’t sleep because Kobe and Tim didn’t

Over one of the longest careers in the NBA, Dirk made 14 All-Star appearances and 12 All-NBA appearances. He brought home the Mavericks their first title in 2011 against the odds and the Big-3 of the Miami Heat. Other than his own will to win, he credits Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant for his work ethic.

“I would think, ‘Kobe isn’t sleeping in and Tim Duncan isn’t sleeping in…’” – Dirk Nowitzki on things that helped motivate him in his career. #Mavs #MFFL @TexasMetroNews — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) January 4, 2022

Dirk and his Mavericks were always the toughest teams to get past for all the big teams throughout the 2000s and early 2010s. He is now well into his retirement and could sleep nicely after he gets his jersey retired as the best Dallas Mavericks player of all time.

Also read: “I don’t fear nobody dawg, I don’t care if you 7″7′ or whatever, I’m coming straight at you”: Ja Morant’s performance against the Cavaliers has NBA Twitter in awe of him

The 43-year-old will not have Kobe Bryant to celebrate his inclusion in the NBA Hall of Fame when it happens. But he’ll surely have every memory of his battles with the GOATs.