“Chris Paul is truly a pass-first wizard who has been killing it for 16 years now!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Suns star for tying Isiah Thomas for recording 98 15-assists games

As Chris Paul dished out 15 assists in the 123-110 win over the Pelicans, he tied legend, Isiah Thomas, for the 5th-most 15-assists game in NBA history.

Chris Paul is widely considered as one of the greatest passing guards in league history. Ever since the 6-footer Paul set foot on the NBA hardwood as a young 20-year-old, he instantly established himself as a premier playmaker, setting up and finding his teammates. Dishing out over 9 assists during the span of his career, CP3 is one of the rare players who manages to make his teammates around him better. Even in his 16th season, the “Point God” doesn’t seem to slow down. In fact, some would say the pass-first PG is aging like fine wine.

The 11-time All-Star displayed his incredible basketball IQ during the Suns-Pels matchup. Chris was absolutely clinical in the 123-110 win, dropping 11 points and dishing out 15 assists, finishing the game with only 3 turnovers and an efficient +/- of +23.

Paul now ties legend Isiah Thomas for the 5th-most 15-assists games (98). And only trails John Stockton (293), Magic Johnson (180), and Steve Nash (110) for the same. With 3 straight games with 15+ assists against the Pels, he ties the longest active streak against a single opponent.

Chris Paul finished with 15 assists Tuesday vs Pelicans. It was his 98th career game with at least 15 assists tying him with Isiah Thomas for 5th-most all-time. Paul has 3 straight games with 15 assists vs Pelicans, that is tied for the longest active streak vs a single opponent pic.twitter.com/n3YchsTBz1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 5, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Chris Paul records 98 15-assists games

Among the current active players, Chris Paul has the most number of 10+ assists and 0 turnover games with 47. To put his greatness into perspective, the next 4 players to follow Paul on that list is Rajon Rondo (13), Mike Conley and Kyle Lowry (11 each), and LeBron James (10).

As soon as these stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Look at how close 2nd is, CP3 needs more respect — ⁷ (@zFIacko) January 4, 2022

Man’s been a floor general for over 16 years. Consistency — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) January 5, 2022

Cp3 the best PG of all time — Sam (27-8) (@Pogbasbaee) January 4, 2022

CP3 is insane with his low turnover rate. https://t.co/OxKIF8p2ww — KazMolo ⭐ (@GoemonLeBron) January 5, 2022

Currently averaging 10.1 assists per game, Paul is leading the entire NBA.