“I Wouldn’t”: Jrue Holiday Explains Why He Personally Wouldn’t Do the Damian Lillard-Bucks Trade

In September 2023, a shocking trade involving three teams sent Damian Lillard from Portland to Milwaukee. The deal affected Jrue Holiday probably more than anyone else because he had to uproot his life and community in Milwaukee overnight and move to Boston.

The two-time All-Star was bound to feel some type of way because he was shown the door without any prior notice after all his commitment to the team. However, Holiday is now getting to enjoy the last laugh as the Bucks fall apart following his departure.

They are currently sitting in the 14th place in the East with a terrible 2-6 record. This recent downturn has also prompted trade rumors regarding their franchise superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo. During a recent conversation on the Run It Back show, Holiday was asked if he is enjoying the turmoil that his previous franchise is in right now.

Being a class act, Holiday said that he has no hard feelings for the decision made by the franchise. He pointed out that he won a championship with the Celtics in his first season, so he’s not holding any grudges toward any past teams. More importantly, he understands that it’s all just business at the end of the day.

The two-time NBA Champion admitted that any team would want to have Damian Lillard by their side. However, he took a little dig at Milwaukee by saying he wouldn’t.

Holiday told the Run It Back crew, “On paper, that trade adding Dame, out of 10 people, who wouldn’t make that trade? I wouldn’t just because it’s me. I feel like that’s just how it goes, that’s how the business works.”

During his response, Holiday claimed that he doesn’t know the Bucks’ exact record, which the show’s hosts found it hard to believe. However, they lauded how JH masterfully tackled the tricky question.

The Milwaukee Bucks need a Jrue Holiday like player

When the Bucks won the championship in 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the star player. However, without the contributions of Holiday, that championship run wouldn’t have happened. He averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 59 games in that regular season. He improved his numbers in the playoffs, averaging 17.3 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in 23 games.

Although the Bucks signed Dame, which is a great addition on paper, they need someone like Holiday to show up on the defensive side and hustle. On an episode of the Club 520 Podcast, Jeff Teague outlined the importance of Holiday. He said, “What made Jrue Holiday so special to play with Giannis is that Jrue can play at any position…He was like a Swiss army knife when it came to a point guard.”

He added that Lillard, on the other hand, doesn’t offer such versatility. As a “real point guard,” he needs the ball for himself, needs to initiate offense, and is more of a leader.

For a team to succeed at the highest level, among other things, they need a player like Holiday. The Boston Celtics have showed that.