Ice Cube Enlightens Shannon Sharpe on How Kobe Bryant’s 60-Point Lakers Finale Led to the “Big 3”

In 2017, music artist Ice Cube launched the Big 3 league. Featuring 12 teams, it offers a way for older NBA players to continue playing when they’re not fully ready to hang it up but can’t find other opportunities. It has seen decent success, playing high-leverage games and building a fanbase that loves the product.

Ice Cube recently joined Shannon Sharpe’s Nightcap pod to catch up. While the pod started with Cube, a lifelong Lakers fan, still shocked that LA had picked up Luka Doncic, the discussion eventually shifted to the future of the Big 3.

The league has been able to approach and sign a ridiculously strong set of names, including Joe Johnson who was able to make the Pistons preseason in 2019. Their marquee signing going into the 2025 season is former MVP candidate and Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard.

For Cube, this league comes from a place of respect as much as nostalgia. It was while watching Kobe Bryant’s 60-point farewell game that the rapper had the idea. “I was kinda upset I couldn’t watch him [Bryant] play no more and I said well, why can’t he play?… but if you can score 60 points in a game, you can still play, I don’t give a damn how old you are.”

To avoid the grind that a long season puts on players’ bodies, the season is crammed into a 10-week span. And it’s three-on-three on the half court, so there are no fast breaks. While it lowers the pace, it keeps the older players healthy and able longer.

Cube is clearly a fan of basketball with a love for the legends of the game. He has insisted on quality and has tried to supplement it with entertainment value.

One thing is for certain, however, basketball is no longer unavailable in summer. Even with the NBA season ending in June or May most years, the WNBA has exploded in popularity and is sure to keep growing. While this pushes the Big 3 to sideshow territory, it is still cool to see the passion that pushes older players to keep going.