“Watching the bubble was our lowest point these 2 seasons”: Stephen Curry recounts how the Warriors filled with vengeance after missing the playoffs for 2 years

For the 2x MVP Stephen Curry, who has been to the finals for 5 straight years, it was tough to watch from the sidelines as Golden State Warriors missed the bubble and the playoffs last season.

After 2 years at absolute rock bottom, the Golden State Warriors are once again at the very top of the table. Chef Curry is only getting better with age and on pace to win the scoring title once again.

Dubs are top 5 in offensive as well as defensive rating and boast an 18-2 record so far. Although Stephen Curry deserves most of the credit, the rest of the Warriors have been just as good. The addition of Gary Payton II, Otto Potto Jr. and MIP level performance by Jordan Poole has given GSW incredible depth this season.

They got rid of all the players who were a negative on the +/- last season and clearly, it’s worked wonders for the team. Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are close to a return and Draymond Green is playing like a DOPY. However, to reach this point Steph Curry and the Warriors endured two of the toughest seasons in the last decade.

Watching the bubble from home was unbearable for Stephen Curry

In conversation with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the 3x Champion recounted how miserable he was. It was the second time Stephen Curry missed a season due to injury. Back in 2011, he missed 54 games because of the ankle issue and in 2019 he fractured his hand.

Although he recovered during the Covid hiatus, the Golden State Warriors were not invited to the Bubble. After the 2019 finals loss, they dismantled their roster. Injuries to their starters led to the worst record in the league.

“Watching the bubble was the lowest point of those two years. That was the first time in seven years of not being in the playoffs. We know each player had their own experiences in the bubble, but I would have loved to have been there competing.”

“I would say that was the lowest point in terms of my basketball experience because I felt so far away from it. This is what I love to do.”

In the subsequent season, Klay Thompson suffered another season-ending injury. Stephen Curry playing at his absolute best was not enough as the team lacked depth. They ultimately lost to the Lakers and the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

“That was hard because we know what it’s like to prepare for the playoffs and into a championship chase and how much fun that is. That’s the motivation I needed. That’s why I’m enjoying the ride we’re on now, and we’re not done.”

Golden State Warriors are past that and making a serious case for the title this year. They will face the second-seeded Phoenix Suns Tuesday night in a bid to retain the top spot in the west.

