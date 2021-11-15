“I’d be trading Frank Vogel first!”: Gilbert Arenas goes off on hyperbolic rant about Lakers head coach, blames him for making LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ lives tougher

Gilbert Arenas, like many Lakers fans, is flaming Frank Vogel for his lineups, handicapping LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ effectiveness.

It goes without saying that Frank Vogel has a really tough task at his hands. On his roster he has 5 surefire Hall of Famers, and possibly a sixth one in Rajon Rondo. None of them fit particularly well in theory, save for LeBron and AD.

Fitting Melo, Dwight, Rondo and Westbrook’s demands for the ball alongside LeBron and AD is truly a daunting task. Westbrook is now a bang-average point guard in the halfcourt, having lost his otherworldly acceleration and speed.

He’s also been unable to get easy looks from mid-range for himself. His propensity to turn the ball over was always a problem, but it looks worse than ever right now.

Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn have all been suffering from the injury bug. Wayne Ellington hasn’t gotten himself going yet. LeBron is out with an abdomen injury. This leaves Anthony Davis to act as the team’s defensive anchor and main offensive outlet.

Something’s clear got to give if the Lakers are to come out of this rut. People are starting to question the wisdom of Frank Vogel and Rob Pelinka with a hitherto unseen conviction. Gilbert Arenas is among those voices.

“I’d be trading Frank Vogel first!”: Gilbert Arenas

Arenas has made a name for himself by always being up-front and politically incorrect. He tries to call things as he sees them, and for this reason, many people say he’s got no chill.

That’s the reason why his podcast is titled No Chill. And as Josiah Johnson found out, Arenas is out to deal Frank Vogel if he could:

“When he won a championship and someone asked what you would rate him, I said ‘With that team? He gets a C+ at best.’ The lineups he was putting out sometimes were just horrible.”

“You have Anthony Davis and LeBron, and then 3 non-scorers on the team. The defense is going to be like ‘Why do I guard this guy? He’s a spot-up shooter.’ On offense, everyone’s looking at LeBron and AD. It’s horrible for them to score now because they gotta go thru 5 players now.”