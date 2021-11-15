“We turned Lakers city into Clippers city”: Patrick Beverley takes shots at LeBron James and co as Timberwolves lose Staples Center game on Saturday

Patrick Beverley wants us to believe that Los Angeles became a Clippers city in place of the Lakers-dominated area after his arrival there.

It goes without saying that the LA Clippers are now a true force to be reckoned with. While this was only true on-court during the Lob City Clipper days, the Clippers undoubtedly have a footprint on the city now.

More fans than ever are beginning to embrace the aesthetic of the terribly branded team. Kawhi and Paul George jerseys have become easier to spot in downtown than ever before.

And yet, there’s a clear pecking order in Los Angeles sports with regards to how its native show their affection. And the Clippers are yet to register more than a blip on that radar. For that to happen would mean the Clippers contending for championships.

They took good steps towards the same during their Patrick Beverley years, and that affords the former Clippers guard the opportunity to provide basketball fans with some good old smack talk.

Patrick Beverley takes shots at Lakers nation ahead of Staples return vs Clippers

Patrick Beverley spoke to credentialed reporter Tomer Azarly about his return ahead of the Wolves’ Saturday game. He was understandably a bit emotional given how much he’s contributed to their locker room culture.

“Man, I got nothing but love. Nothing but love for the city of LA, obviously. You come here in the beginning, some kind of semblance to Minnesota. First-year eighth seed.”

“You take that and try to build from it and did something special here. Came up short, didn’t win a championship, but went to the Western Conference Finals, something that the team never did so, man, it was great.”

“It was really great. Was happy to see some old friends. Unfortunate loss obviously, but it was good. Really emotional, really good though.”

Beverley also had some real shots to aim at LeBron James and co in his post-game presser:

“I got no regrets. Wouldn’t change anything. We put on for the city. We turned this Laker city into a Clipper city and that’s all you can ask for. We gave the fans something to be excited about.”

“I got no regrets. Wouldn’t change anything. We put on for the city. We turned this Laker city into a Clipper city and that’s all you can ask for. We gave the fans something to be excited about.” Patrick Beverley on his favorite moment with the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/Se3bT0gUCm — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 14, 2021

It is clear that Beverley is attempting to ruffle some feathers and wants people to @ him. They definitely have enough ammunition now for the upcoming weeks.