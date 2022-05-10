“I’d have traded Ben Simmons for a Subway sandwich for hitting on my girl”: Michael Blackson hits out at Nets star once again, after he made after he tried to hit on his partner

Michael Blackson goes off at Nets star Ben Simmons yet again during a recent sit-down with Shannon Sharpe

Ben Simmons really didn’t play for a whole darn season. Sheesh, the man wasn’t even injured for most of it. That’s cold.

As you may know, this man has moved from the lands of Philadelphia, all the way to the coasts of New York, to the borough of Brooklyn. The man has now entered a team-up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, expected to take the Nets to being, perhaps the favorite team to win it all next season.

Thing is though, no matter what you may try, you can’t just leave the past behind. What we mean by that is, of course, just about every resident of Philly hates this man with a burning passion. But, even when compared to their emotions, a certain actor and comedian’s disdain for this man will perhaps, always remain unmatched.

What and who are we talking about here? Well, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Is David Beckham bigger than Michael Jordan?!” Shannon Sharpe goes back-and-forth with fans backing his take of the Bulls GOAT being more popular than the soccer legend

Michael Blackson stays unrelenting in his rage towards Ben Simmons for hitting on his partner during his time in Philadelphia

In case you may not know, Michael Blackson is a popular actor and comedian, who is a resident of Philadelphia. And during Ben Simmons’ time in the city of brotherly love, they were really, really close friends.

Then though, something happened. And we’d tell you what it is, but we believe it’s better if you hear it straight from Mr. Blackson himself.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Safe to say @MichaelBlackson is happy Ben Simmons is in Brooklyn. Episode 52 out now! Watch here: https://t.co/wfLe5hTmlY pic.twitter.com/FKO5Niv6us — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 9, 2022

Wow. That is cold.

Also Read: “Vintage James Harden isn’t back just yet!”: Stephen A Smith claims that The Beard isn’t back to his MVP himself, despite 30 point performance in Game 4