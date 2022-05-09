“Is David Beckham bigger than Michael Jordan?!” Shannon Sharpe goes back-and-forth with fans backing his take of the Bulls GOAT being more popular than the soccer legend

According to Shannon Sharpe, Michael Jordan is a much bigger sporting icon, popularity-wise, than British soccer legend David Beckham.

The first-ever Miami Grand Prix took place yesterday night, and the world’s most famous names were present to witness Max Verstappen lift the trophy for the inaugural race. Among the many sporting icons in attendance, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, David Beckham, and Lewis Hamilton got together for a short while to click an iconic photo.

4 GOATs in 1 photo 👀 Tom Brady, David Beckham, Michael Jordan, & Lewis Hamilton are all in Miami for the @F1 race 🏎 (📸 via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/PcXZyjRkdq — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 8, 2022

As soon as the photo went viral on social media, fans throughout the world had various reactions to it. Analysts at “UNDISPUTED” went on to make a big competition about the popularity of the four accomplished athletes.

Also Read: NBA Twitter erupts after the Bulls GOAT’s stat line from the 1993 NBA Finals vs the Suns goes viral on social media

During yesterday’s episode, Shannon Sharpe went on to state that Michael Jordan was the biggest icon, popularity-wise, among the 4. And for some reason, the analyst decided to “troll” Beckham for not winning anything, which by the way Mr. Sharpe, is incorrect.

He’s addressing this bit where u guys thought Beckham hadn’t won anything for some reason. pic.twitter.com/zyT5iRJRqa — TK (@shuushhh7) May 9, 2022

NBA Twitter roasts Shannon Sharpe for attacking David Beckham’s legacy while proving how Michael Jordan was a more popular icon

Going back-and-forth with fans on Twitter, Shannon was trying to defend his take.

Only Ronaldo and Messi could possibly challenge Jordan globally https://t.co/EE6jkqbKic — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 9, 2022

However, the 53-year-old analyst did receive hate for wrongly claiming that David had never won anything.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were the J & Beyoncé before the J & Beyoncé. Beckham is as popular globally as Jordan hell yes! Not as good in his sport but popular defo!!! — Mavs in 6 (@AmarTime3) May 9, 2022

David Beckham only won the English league 6 times, Spanish and French league once along with the champions league once. He won more than all of them in that photo. Maybe do your research before you talk about soccer @ShannonSharpe @RealSkipBayless — Speedo89 (@Speedo891) May 9, 2022

@ShannonSharpe That is arguable. In terms of popularity David Beckham is up there with Ronaldo and Messi. — MALCOM YAO (@ybam08) May 9, 2022

Also Read: F1 Twitter jubilates as Tom Brady shares moment with Michael Jordan, Lewis Hamilton & David Beckham