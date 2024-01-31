“I’d Say Giannis And Kevin Durant”: Victor Wembanyama, Forgoing Traditional Big Man Footage, Admits To Studying The Suns And Bucks Superstars

To perform so well at such a young age, Victor Wembanyama has had to put in multiple hours in the gym as well as watching films. On a recent appearance on NBA on TNT, Wembanyama revealed these players whose highlights he would watch. While talking to Adam Lefkoe, the San Antonio Spurs rookie disclosed that he tried emulating his game after two MVPs of the league – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

The San Antonio Spurs went up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the 27th of January. At one point in the second quarter of the clash, Wembanyama pulled off a nasty dribble sequence. With three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert guarding him at the perimeter, Wemby put his handles to display and pulled off the Sammgod move to the utmost perfection. As a result, the rookie found himself wide open and knocked down the layup.

During his interview with NBA on TNT, Adam Lefkoe kickstarted the conversation by revealing that he was impressed with the youngster’s handles. Further, Lefkoe asked Wembanyama about the players whom he emulated his game after. To which the 20-year-old unsurprisingly answered Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

“I’ve been watching a whole lot of different players, not just one. But lately, in the past couple of years, I’d say Giannis and Kevin Durant are the top players I’ve watched,” Wembanyama said.

The French phenom is a true unicorn. Towering at 7ft 4”, the 1st overall pick of the 2023 draft can, shoot, pass, and defend equally well. There is no doubt that Wembanyama is answering truthfully by stating that he tries modelling his game after the two superstars.

His off-the-dribble shooting often reminds fans of Durant. KD and Wemby also share the common trait of being lanky, yet effective shooters. Thanks to their massive wingspan, it is difficult for any defender to contest their shots.

Whereas, Wemby’s style of play in the post is very Antetokounmpo-esque. On the offensive end, both the international stars have unique moves in their arsenal. Further, due to their size advantage, both of them have become defensive threats in the paint.

Victor Wembanyama has already had memorable interactions with KD and Antetokounmpo

Wembanyama has been having a historic rookie season. The center is putting up staggering numbers – 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game. Apart from leading the rookie race, Wemby has also indulged in some iconic duels.

Victor Wembanyama’s duel with Kevin Durant early on in the season was entertaining, to say the least. In only his fourth game ever, the European prodigy recorded 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks to help his team mount a successful comeback, clinching a 115-114 win.

After the game KD not only showered the rookie with some high praise but also responded to the fact that he was Wemby’s favourite player.

Reporter: “KD, you’re Victor Wembanyama’s favorite player. What do you make of that?” Kevin Durant: “I mean, I’m old.”

With regards to the infamous altercation that took place between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks, fighting over the game ball, Wembanyama also took a hilarious dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After becoming the youngest center to ever record a triple-double, Wemby got hold of the ball. When in the locker room, he clicked a photo with the game ball in his hands and captioned his Instagram Story:

#secured

With 35 games remaining in the regular season, surely the San Antonio Spurs star will provide basketball enthusiasts with many more iconic moments. As of now, his main focus will be to help the Spurs win games and not finish the campaign with the worst record in the Western Conference.