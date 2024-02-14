“Identical to Mine”: Stephen Curry Praises Caitlin Clark’s Shooting Ahead of Potential Record-Breaking Night

Over the past two years, Caitlin Clark has emerged as one of the biggest names in the college basketball circuit. Apart from being one of the most decorated players in NCAA Women’s Basketball history, Clark has also received a ton of attention from the pros whom she’ll inevitably join in the future. Not just the WNBA, but even the NBA stars have been praising the 6ft guard. Ahead of a potentially historic night for Clark, Stephen Curry lauded the 22-year-old.

Curry shared his thoughts on the narrative that Caitlin Clark had a similar shooting action as his. Star players, as distinguished as Curry, could often take such comments the wrong way. However, being the down-to-earth superstar that he is known for, the Golden State Warriors guard revealed that he saw Clark’s release time being identical to his.

“I saw somebody break down the release time which is pretty much identical to mine,” Curry said.

The two-time NBA MVP also praised the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar for her shooting as well as being a confident player. Finally, the 6ft 2” shifty guard also called her a “total package”, lauding her “floor game” as well.

“You can’t help but watch when she plays, where she’s shooting from, the range, the confidence, the flare. She’s a performer… Her floor game is as impressive. So, she’s kind of the total package,” Steph praised Clark.

Caitlin Clark is on the verge of creating history. Having already scored 3,520 points in her college career, the reigning National Player of the Year is only eight points shy from surpassing Kelsey Plum as the NCAA Women’s All-Time scoring leader. Currently averaging 32.1 points per game, this season, Clark is expected to break the record during the first few minutes of the 15th February contest against the Michigan Wolverines at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Caitlin Clark has had a terrific college career

Caitlin Clark was on the verge of surpassing Kelsey Plum on Sunday against Nebraska. Unfortunately, she managed to score 31 points, missing out on the feat by eight. However, fans of the Hawkeyes would be glad that her historic night didn’t get spoiled as the Nebraska Cornhuskers ended up clinching the win.

Having already defeated the Michigan Wolverines in their last matchup, the Hawkeyes will be confident as they eye to clinch their 23rd win of the season.

Caitlin Clark has had one of the most terrific college basketball careers. Over the past four years, she’s averaged a staggering 28.2 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists per game. She’s also racked up the AP Player of the Year award, John R. Wooden award, Naismith College Player of the Year award, USBWA National Player of the Year award, and been selected to numerous All-American Teams.

This season has been Clark’s best, individual performance-wise. She’s averaging career-highs in points, steals, and three-pointers made, on 47.3% FG. Across her career, Clark has recorded 52 30-point games and 11 40-point games (the most by a D 1 player in the last 25 seasons).

After making a push to win her first NCAA championship this season, Clark is projected to be the #1 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft. Judging based on her four-year stint with the Iowa Hawkeyes, it shouldn’t be difficult for Caitlin Clark to assert her dominance among the pros as well.