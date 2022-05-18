“Michael Jordan and I both cried!”: When Deloris Jordan consoled and motivated a young MJ after he was cut from his varsity team

Michael Jordan is known for his mental toughness. However, there was a time when he broke down because he got cut from his high school team!

The Chicago Bulls drafted a winner in 1984 with Michael Jordan. The six-time champion is an all-time great and considered by many to be the greatest of all time.

As one of the greats, MJ demands respect and is more often than not given it. However, there were times in his career when he felt disrespected, be it by franchises, companies, or even other players.

In fact, Michael never forgave the ‘disrespect’ and as he describes it, ‘took it personally’, never backing down!

It was this mentality that helped Jordan reach the highest heights of professional sports. However, that is not to say he always had this strength.

Michael Jordan and his mother broke down in tears when he got cut from his varsity basketball team

When he was just a high schooler, Air Jordan did not have the mental toughness he is remembered for today. He was a young kid still wetting his feet when it came to sports.

Nevertheless, despite lacking the toughness, he did have his legendary competitiveness. As such, Michael broke down when he was not allowed to compete after being cut from his high school team.

His mother, Deloris Jordan remembers the day when he came home and told her, and how they both cried together.

“We both cried, cause I knew he wanted to really compete with the other guys. My words to him was, “if you really want it, you work hard over the summer”, and he did that summer!”

It truly is motivating to know that even one of the greatest of all time sometimes suffered from fears of doubt. Michael Jordan is the perfect example of showing that perseverance can take you anywhere.