“It’s Just Paper”: Dillon Brooks Gives Casual Response After Incurring $248,242 in Fines Thanks to “War of Words” on the League

Mar 20, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts toward the the Dallas Mavericks bench after a basket during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks is perhaps the most important name in the NBA today. Not because he is a flashy player or because he has a talent that will help him ascend through the league. No, he does not. He is in the news and he is important because all the media spotlight is on him.

The Grizzlies player first caught the attention of Draymond Green, who then proceeded to lambast him on his podcast. Like meat on a spit, Green was the ember under it. He meticulously called out Brooks, highlighting every word he used and letting him know that his legacy will be short-lived.

But that isn’t all. Brooks then proceeded to play against Draymond and he also beat them! But of course, he wasn’t done. He pushed a referee, which incurred him a $50,000 fine.

Dillon Brooks: A case study in misdemeanors and why foul behavior attracts the worst kind of attention

Most players in the league will try to be the best in the game. Some will even go above and beyond to carve a niche role for themselves, like Draymond Green.

Others will be in news headlines for a short while before ultimately exiting, like Dillon Brooks. The Grizzlies player has paid over 248,242 Dollars in fines alone.

While he may have the contract necessary to fuel that sort of expenditure, it is not a wise thing. Moreover, his comments on his fines do not reflect that he is over this sort of antic.

“It’s just paper”, he said. Quite bold for a player whose future might not even exist in the league 10 years down the line.

Brooks has more technical fouls than games with over 40% FG shooting

Yes, he is in a bad form this season, and he has already amassed 18 technical fouls. But at the same time, he is shooting less than 40% from the field. In fact, he has more Ts (17) than he has games with over 40% shooting.

dillon brooks has more technical fouls than games shooting above 45% this season pic.twitter.com/HXoTsW2nJy — nbaayy (@nbaayy) March 21, 2023

Horrendous form combined with a constant war of words on the league. Yeah, we don’t think he’ll last too long either. And statements like “it’s just paper”, will soon come to haunt him.