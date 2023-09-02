“Let’s Get It Baby!”: Jayson Tatum Recreates 495lbs Lift As Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Cheers Him on

After spending an eventful offseason, Jayson Tatum already seems to be locked in for the upcoming season. The young Boston Celtic has been doing some strength training, which includes deadlifting in the gym. In a recent video by ClutchPoints, the 25-year-old was seen working out with the Celtics legend Paul Pierce. The clip showed Tatum deadlifting 495lbs in the gym, while Pierce hyped him up from the side.

This is not the first time that Tatum has been seen lifting 495lbs this summer. A few weeks ago, the four-time NBA All-Star put out a similar video of himself lifting the same weight. The video went viral on social media with many fans predicting a fruitful season for Boston next year.

Paul Pierce becomes the hype man for Jayson Tatum’s 495lbs deadlift

The video that Clutch Points uploaded of Tatum was from Strength and Conditioning Specialist Nick Sang. In the video, the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals MVP was seen deadlifting a staggering 495lbs, the second time in the last few weeks.

He did several reps while being hyped by Pierce in front of him. Clapping and cheering the young star, Pierce was heard saying, “Let’s get it baby. Come on, come on. Let’s start this week fighting. Hell yeah. Hell yeah.”

The video certainly garnered some interesting reactions from fans on Twitter (now known as X). Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Why paul pierce always got the same fit on!!” While another fan, trying to compliment Tatum ended up taking a shot at Pierce. He wrote, “Paul Pierce would’ve sh** himself if he did those deadlifts.”

After all these years in the league, Tatum has very little to prove about his potential and talent. However, he seems determined to bring the NBA Championship to Boston after the recent failures deep into the playoffs.

Pierce thinks Tatum can be the greatest Celtic ahead of Larry Bird and Bill Russell

Tatum has been special since his rookie year. He was the number one option for the Boston Celtics in the absence of Kyrie Irving against LeBron James and the Cavs in 2018. Since then, he has successfully established himself as one of the best players in the league. Pierce, a Hall of Famer, recently said that Tatum had a legitimate chance to become the greatest Celtic, surpassing legends like Larry Bird and Bill Russell. Moreover, the 2008 NBA champion believes that Tatum can lead Boston to end the championship drought at TD Garden.

The 25-year-old Duke player has been an All-Star for the last three consecutive seasons. The young forward has every potential to be as great as any player in the NBA.