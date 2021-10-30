“Why’s Steph trying to be so Peaky Blinders?”: Klay Thompson mocks Warriors legend’s debut NBA pre-game look for trying to emulate Thomas Shelby

Stephen Curry’s time in NBA has been a delight for everyone, but no one has enjoyed his presence more than Klay Thompson.

On 28th October 2009, a 6’2 skinny boy from Davidson first set his foot on the NBA court. Stephen Curry came into the league when it was being dominated by two of the greatest players of all time in LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Still, within a few years, not only he would help make a dynasty in the Golden States Warriors but also change the game of basketball forever.

Curry reminded the league of a very simple fact that 3 is actually greater than 2. Every player since then has moved back a few steps back rather than shooting it from mid-range or posting up all the time. Some let it fly from the logo as well after Curry made it new normal.

Steph was not alone in bringing this change, he was accompanied by Klay Thompson, who came into the league just 2 years after him and will finish as the second-best shooter of all time behind Curry when it’s all said and done. The “Splash Brothers” are already considered to be the best backcourt duo of all time.

Stephen Curry revolutionized the game of basketball since his debut

While before Steph came into the league one could be a point guard without being a good shooter but now even at the Center position, you’re expected to take pull-up jumpers. Since his debut in the NBA, the team average of 3-point attempts per game has gone from 18 to 35.

But did you know that the greatest 3-point shooter of all time, on his debut, did not score a single three-pointer?

12 years ago today, @StephenCurry30 made his NBA debut! Check out his Rookie Mixtape! pic.twitter.com/PuiaagQaG1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 28, 2021

Although Steph was great on his opening night with 14 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals, he attempted just attempted 1 three-point shot and missed it.

A career 43.3% 3-point shooter, Curry attempts more than 10 threes a game since 2015 and makes more than 4 each game. The Splash Brothers have been on a rampage since 2015.

Leading the Warriors to 5-straight NBA finals from 2015 to 2019, Steph along with Klay won 3 Championships. Along the way he made 7 All-Star appearances, 7 All-NBA teams, collected 2 MVPs, 2 NBA scoring championships, and many such individual records. He was recently named in NBA’s top-75 team as well.

Remembering his debut, Thompson compared Steph’s outfit to Peaky Blinders

Visibly only a few players enjoy playing basketball more than Steph and Klay do together. However, while Curry is still carrying his blazing form of last season and scoring more than 30 a game, Klay has been sidelined since his injury in 2019 finals.

But he’s still having a good time from the sidelines,

He compared Steph’s look with a famous Netflix show character, “Thomas Shelby” from the “Peaky Blinders”.

Warriors are enjoying a great start to their 2021-22 season, winning 4 of their 5 opening matches even without Thompson, they lost their first one on Curry’s debut anniversary in a close encounter with the Grizzlies. Once Klay is back, the Splash Brothers will surely torch teams as the Peaky Blinders did to other gangs back in the day in Birmingham.