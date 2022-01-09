“Today is the day we finally get to see Klay Thompson hoop”: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and other NBA stars look forward to the GSW star’s 1st game back since June 2019

After nearly 3 years, a gruesome Achillies injury, a torn ACL, and 941 days later, Klay Thompson gets ready to lace up for the Golden State Warriors to take on the Cavaliers tonight.

It has been 3 long and mentally draining years for Klay Thompson. Klay has not laced & suited up in GSW colors in an NBA game, ever since the Golden State Warriors shooting guard went down in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

However, finally, the long-awaited time has can where we get to see one of the game’s greatest shooters make his highly-anticipated return. As Thompson announced via the Warriors Twitter account that he was “back”, and on his Instagram, social media blew up and how.

As made clear by Steve Kerr, Klay would be suiting up on Sunday night and would be starting in the GSW’s clash against the Cavaliers at their home, the Chase Center.

NBA stars around the league get hyped as Klay Thompson makes his return after 941 long days

Naming it as “Klay Day”, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Draymond Green, and players around the league are excited for #11 as he makes his return after two horrific injuries.

Klay Day!!! Loading… I’m excited as hell! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 9, 2022

Good Morning!!!! Today is Klay Day! Welcome back @KlayThompson — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 9, 2022

The Game 🏀🏀 has missed @KlayThompson glad u back gang. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) January 9, 2022

We might not get to see Thompson for more than 15-20 minutes tonight. However, we can expect the 5-time All-Star to set the floor on fire whenever he takes on the court, as the Chase Center will be erupting with cheers to shower their 3-time champ with love.

Surely, it is going to be an emotional night for Thompson. To make it a perfect night, Stephen Curry and co. will do all they can to grab this big win for their 31-year-old veteran.