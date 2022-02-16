“If Ben Simmons do what he do at the max, it doesn’t matter about the jump shooting”: Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal want the new Nets guard to be himself while playing alongside KD and Kyrie

Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal believe Ben Simmons doesn’t have to have a jump shot in his arsenal.

As long the Ben Simmons continued, it wasn’t as long for the world to forget who the 6’11 point guard really was before he decided not to play basketball anymore.

His commotion against the Sixers‘ management led to one of the longest disputes between a player and any management resulting in him not playing more than two-thirds of the season already.

Finally having found a new team recently in Brooklyn, and that too one of the biggest contenders who already have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at their helm, Simmons couldn’t be in any better situation.

And so, like his new coach Steve Nash most people expect him to give his best without thinking much about his jumpers. Dwayne Wade, for one, surely doesn’t want the All-NBA guard to worry much about his world-renowned weakness.

“If he do what he do at the max, it doesn’t matter about the jump shooting.”@DwyaneWade talks about Ben Simmons after the trade to Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/R3C0d9UKFF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade defend Ben Simmons

On TNT Tuesday, the Sixers-Celtics game nationally televised game, D-Wade, Tracy McGrady, and Shaquille O’Neal, after watching clips of Simmons and Harden’s first press conference since their trade.

After the TNT crew mocked Harden for saying he wants “to be around the guys who want to win”, they talked about how Simmons could help Nets be the best in the East before critiquing him for using “mental health” for not playing. Shaq clearly explained what is the difference between mental health and mental fortitude and said it was the latter that the former Sixers star was struggling with.

But when Tracy McGrady touched the subject about Ben working on his jump shots, both O’Neal and Wade defended the 2x All-Star saying he doesn’t have to shoot jumpers when he can pass it to Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

The former Heat duo said all of Ben’s other aspects are enough to win Nets a championship. The pair themselves weren’t very famous for their jump shots or free throws, in their long and illustrious NBA careers, especially Shaq.

But both still won a championship for the Heat in 2006, upsetting the heavy favorites Dallas Mavericks, which was the Diesel’s 4th and Wade’s 1st of three. So, they know exactly what they are talking about.