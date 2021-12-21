Basketball

“If Ben Simmons plays, great, otherwise we’ll get someone who’ll help us”: Doc Rivers speaks about hobbled Sixers squad depth amid a Covid outbreak in the NBA

"If Ben Simmons plays, great, otherwise we'll get someone who'll help us": Doc Rivers speaks about hobbled Sixers squad depth amid a Covid outbreak in the NBA
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Is this my Charles Barkley moment?": Isiah Thomas has a hilarious goof-up while making his prediction for the Celtics-Sixers game
Next Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 11 match?
NBA Latest Post
"Joel Embiid showed Jayson Tatum who's the daddy!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Sixers' MVP impresses with a 41 point night, secures win over the Celtics
“Joel Embiid showed Jayson Tatum who’s the daddy!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Sixers’ MVP impresses with a 41 point night, secures win over the Celtics

Sixers’ superstar Joel Embiid responds to NBC Sports Celtics’ and their comments with his 41-point…