“If Ben Simmons plays, great, otherwise we’ll get someone who’ll help us”: Doc Rivers speaks about hobbled Sixers squad depth amid a Covid outbreak in the NBA

The Sixers are on a 3-game losing streak just holding on to the 500 mark, Doc Rivers talks about the troubles Ben Simmons is putting them in.

The Philadelphia 76ers were among many other NBA teams waiting for December 15, as more than 100 players become trade-eligible after they signed new contracts in the last off-season. But Sixers are still on a search for the best deal.

As they continue to hold on to their disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons, they are struggling currently with a shortage of players. Tyrese Maxey, Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, Georges Niang, and Furkan Korkmaz are all out of the lineup due to injuries or COVID-19 protocols.

Also read: “You can’t play basketball, what are you talking, a round of golf?”: Doc Rivers trolls a former NBA player who approached the veteran coach amid COVID-19 protocols trouble

Although that doesn’t mean for the Sixers to deal away Simmons in a hurry, it is something to think about. As they are just on the .500 mark and a few other stars from their starting lineup are in trouble with some injuries or soreness when they take the court against the Celtics on Monday.

And Doc Rivers seems to have had enough of this drama that has left him and the Sixers with very few options.

Doc has his say on Ben Simmons

The Sixers don’t get to play their 3-time All-Star and are yet to hear an offer that fits their expectations. And the team’s head coach finds himself and his team in ‘glaring holes’ because of Simmons.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons’ absence: “We don’t know what we are yet. Ben hasn’t played in a game. You can see the glaring holes that he leaves us. And you know, he may or may not play. If he does, great. If he doesn’t, then whoever we get can help us. … — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 20, 2021

That’s very humble of Doc to speak such carefully after how he talked about Ben after last season’s Playoffs. Philadelphia has previously maintained that they would either like to have a top 25 player in return for Simmons in a trade, or they have him return to the team and play.

Playing Simmons seems unlikely after this statement from Doc. As far as options go, for their 6’11 point guard, Philly might get De’Aron Foxx or Tyrese Haliburton and a few other players and some draft picks from the Kings.

Also read: “DeMar DeRozan has mastered the mid-range game”: Carmelo Anthony applauds the Bulls forward for his sensational performance in the fourth quarter against the Lakers

The Sixers cannot wait until February to listen to the last calls for Simmons and then decide to play him if they can’t get it done. Surely not when they are already 15-15 in the season and at least 5 teams below them on the Eastern Conference table are on .500 or close to it.