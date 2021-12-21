“You can’t play basketball, what are you talking, a round of golf?”: Doc Rivers trolls a former NBA player who approached the veteran coach amid COVID-19 protocols trouble

The Sixers are among the many NBA teams facing tough times with their players out of starting lineup due to the league’s health and safety protocols, but Doc Rivers doesn’t need help.

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) face the Boston Celtics (also 15-15), having multiple players out due to COVID-19 protocols. Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have both entered health and safety protocols and joined Georges Niang, who entered protocols earlier this week.

With Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness), and Ben Simmons for obvious reasons, also listed as out, the Sixers already had a lengthy injury report. Joel Embiid with ankle soreness, Tyrese Maxey with a quad contusion, and Danny Green with hip soreness are all questionable.

Coach Doc Rivers has had trouble with lineups since the start of the season. So, even if this crisis of the starting lineup means trouble for the Sixers, Doc seems to have found solace in humor.

Doc Rivers trolls anonymous former player

The Sixers head coach talked about the new rule that allows teams to replace any player under COVID-19 protocols with a 10-day signee. The veteran coach had some former players call him up and this was what Doc had to say to them.

Doc Rivers on the new replacement player rule: “I’m not giving names but I got a couple calls like, you’ve got to be kidding me. You can’t play anymore!” pic.twitter.com/zMJPk347RD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 21, 2021

As hilarious as Rivers sounds he could use some help from free agents as the Lakers who signed Isaiah Thomas on a 10-day hardship extension already got significant contribution from the point guard.

As far as availability goes, there aren’t many proven free agent players apart from Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson, and Al-Farouq Aminu who could help the Sixers or any other team in need.

So whichever teams need help or are close in on getting their games postponed must act early to rack up those players. Or they can simply sit back and get their games postponed. Doc will be choosing to go with the latter option, we suppose.