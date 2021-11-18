Basketball

“Talked to Isiah Thomas for 4 hours after having a pushing match with Scottie Pippen”: Kevin Garnett recounts the events leading up to his monumental decision to go to the NBA straight from high school

“Talked to Isiah Thomas for 4 hours after having a pushing match with Scottie Pippen”: Kevin Garnett recounts the events leading up to his monumental decision to go to the NBA straight from high school
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Valorant Patch 3.10 : Game breaking bugs reported on multiple agents after Patch 3.10 brought massive changes.
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Talked to Isiah Thomas for 4 hours after having a pushing match with Scottie Pippen”: Kevin Garnett recounts the events leading up to his monumental decision to go to the NBA straight from high school
“Talked to Isiah Thomas for 4 hours after having a pushing match with Scottie Pippen”: Kevin Garnett recounts the events leading up to his monumental decision to go to the NBA straight from high school

Kevin Garnett tells ‘SLAM!’ about what led up to the point where he decided he…