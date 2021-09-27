“If Golden State came and offered Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for me, I would probably say yes to that”: Joel Embiid responds to his absurd trade rumor

The big man of the Philadelphia 76ers was recently ranked 7th best player in the NBA. Keeping injuries aside, Joel Embiid has been one of the league’s best players since 2017.

The 4-time All-Star is facing a tough outing these days, with media swarming around with all types of questions because of the Ben Simmons scenario, since the 2021 play-offs ended.

Also known as “Troel Embiid”, Joel has always lived up to the funny persona he has made for himself.

Joel Embiid in exchange for aging Splash Brothers wouldn’t be an absurd trade for the Golden State Warriors. Would it? Well, Joel thinks not.

He recently found himself being asked that even he is in trade rumors along with fellow teammate Ben Simmons, to which he replied in a Joel Embiid manner.

Embiid said everyone needs to grow up and handle trade rumors professionally. “If Golden State came and offered Steph and Klay for me, wouldn’t the Sixers say yes to that? I would probably say yes to that [if I was them]” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 27, 2021

While starting the season struggling with injuries, Embiid had his best NBA regular season last year, where he averaged 28.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1 steal, and 1.4 blocks, having career-best field goal and 3-point percentage.

As a result, Sixers finished over the favorites Brooklyn Nets, but they got surprised in 2nd round by Trae Young and his brilliant young team the Atlanta Hawks.

Although it wasn’t only the sheer brilliance of Trae and company, Ben Simmons had horrific play-offs after a season where he averaged his worst career statistics and still Philly finished 1st because of Joel’s exploits.

But Embiid and Sixers coach Doc Rivers mismanaged the post-game interview after the game 7 loss to Hawks and called out a Simmons’ play for the loss. This might have caused Simmons to decide not to play for Philly again and also his trade value going down.

