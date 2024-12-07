“If I Don’t Get To Game 7 of NBA Finals, I Was a Bust”: Tyronn Lue Reveals Inner Doubts Ahead of Taking Over as HC of 2015-16 Cavaliers

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue calls a play during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

A first-time head coach in the NBA has enormous pressure, but this is especially true for those who take over teams with championship hopes. Midway through the 2015-16 season, the Cavaliers sacked David Blatt and appointed Tyronn Lue as head coach. Lue eventually accomplished something few have: winning an NBA title. But admittedly, he felt immense pressure in his first experience as a head coach.

Lue made a guest appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, where he discussed his experiences from the Cavaliers 2016 title run. He went on to reveal the difficulties he faced trying to live up to the team’s expectations. He said,

“When coach David Blatt got fired, and they wanted me to take over, I’m not going to lie, I was scared… It was scary, coaching LeBron James, the best player in the world. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. David Blatt already went to the Finals the year before, so if I don’t get to at least game seven on the NBA Finals, I was a bust.”

Lue’s uncertainty was so severe that he nearly declined the Cavaliers’ offer. He did not want the fear of failure to overtake him.

Furthermore, the expectation of success with the team’s great core instilled worries in Lue. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love led the Cavaliers to the best Eastern Conference record. Their previous coach, David Blatt, had led the team to the finals the year before.

Lue said that he needed to make it to Game 7 of the Finals to avoid being labeled a bust. The Warriors (73-9) were the only team standing in his way.

Lue received words of encouragement from his peers

During his contemplation of the Cavaliers’ offer, Lue sought input from his colleagues. He contacted Doc Rivers and Jerry West to get their perspectives. The two did not hesitate to persuade Lue to take the opportunity. They believed in him even when he didn’t.

Lue found himself in a situation that was far from ideal for a new head coach. He rose to the situation, though, and found a way to secure his place in history.

He led the Cavaliers to an all-time showdown with the Warriors, who had the best regular season record in NBA history. In a historic championship season, Lue and the Cavs rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win one of the most famous championships in sports.

Nearly nine years later, Lue is still coaching in the NBA, but for the Clippers now. His body of work has established him as one of the league’s best coaches.