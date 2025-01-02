“Takes A S**t In Devean’s Shoe”: Shaquille O’Neal Disrespected Lakers Rookie Over Simple Tiff, Says Ty Lue

Shaquille O’Neal loved playing pranks on his teammates. Due to his endearing personality, most people took it in the right spirit. But there were times when the big fella took it too far, bordering on disrespect with his pranks. Tyronn Lue recalled one such instance involving Devean George during his appearance on The Draymond Green Show.

Lue made sure to praise Shaq, calling him one of the best teammates he has ever had. He stated that Shaq genuinely cares about people and has always taken care of his teammates. However, George might not attest to that statement.

The former Laker recalled that Shaq once asked his teammate George to do something, but he refused. To get back at him for saying no, Shaq decided to do something while George was doing his shooting drills. Lue said, “Shaq goes in the stall and he takes a sh*t in Devean’s shoes. So, he takes it and he knocks it so it goes all the way down.”

Shaquille O’Neal gotta be top 5 worst teammates of all time. https://t.co/UvVIX9vxmc pic.twitter.com/realM2SuiI — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) January 1, 2025

When George came back to the locker room, unaware of what Shaq had done, he went to put his feet into the defecated shoes. Upon hearing the story, Draymond Green and Baron Davis were completely grossed out. Although Lue’s narration of the incident sounds realistic and the “prank” sounds like something Shaq could do, George has refuted the claims.

This isn’t the first time Devean has heard the story. Back in 2022, George told TMZ Sports, “Hell no, that’s a lie, that’s cap. And I know T-Lue started that… It never happened. I think he did that to somebody in Orlando.” While this particular prank still remains questionable, several other similar stories prove that Shaq has no limits.

Shaquille O’Neal once put a teammate’s mouthpiece in his tights

During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Matt Barnes said that Shaq was the funniest teammate to be around. He loved creating moments where everyone would burst out laughing. Well, everyone except the victim of his joke or prank. Barness recalled an incident where Shaq put Lou Amundson’s mouthpiece in his underwear.

He said, “They had a back and forth thing, and one time Shaq…put Lou’s mouthpiece in his tights and put it up underneath his n*ts…Everyone knew but Lou. So, Shaq goes through a whole shootaround with Lou’s mouthpiece under his n*t sack and then put it back in his locker.”

Before the game, Amundson did his pre-game ritual, relaxing his body, jumping around, and putting his mouthpiece on. Barnes said that everyone who knew about the mouthpiece was on the ground, laughing. It could have been the fear of confronting a giant like Shaq after his nasty pranks that prevented players from standing against it. It’s difficult to imagine how it’d feel like to be on the receiving end of it, but it’s guaranteed that none of those players have a fond memory of being around Shaq.