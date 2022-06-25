“If I have beef with other guys, make them a diss track, 50 cent!”: When Shaquille O’Neal surprised hip-hop legend when he least expected it

When rapper 50 cent was surprised by Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal during a talk show appearance

Shaquille O’Neal is a fun guy, isn’t he?

Despite being a massive bully during his hay day, it appears that the man has mellowed out quite a bit since his last NBA game. Now, he is known as the funniest guy on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’, and overall, just a sweetheart that gives back to society.

Why does this matter? Well, it appears that it isn’t just the common folk this man surprises with joy and kindness. No, no, no, it appears that famous personnel from a completely different industry as him have never been safe either.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

A look back to when Shaquille O’Neal surprised 50 cent by meeting him face-to-face for the first time

You may have heard of 50 cent. You know, one of the greatest rappers of all time, the guy who made ‘In Da Club’… the song that goes ‘Go Shawty, it’s your birthday’, for those unfamiliar.

Yeah well, it turns out he has always been a massive fan of the Shaqtus. In fact, he’d even been on several business calls with the man.

But, until a certain point, 50 had only spoken to this man on the phone, never quite met him face to face.

So, when did Shaq choose to change that? Well, take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Even at a glance, you can see the wide-eyed, almost child-like excitement in Mr. Cent’s eyes. And frankly, who can blame him?

That is the Shaquille O’Neal, after all.

